NHS Scotland infection monitoring not adequate, Health Secretary warned

Scotland’s Health Secretary has been warned of serious concerns around the monitoring of infections in NHS hospitals. The Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee said problems may only come to light once patients are infected. It was also unable to identify if proactive testing of ventilation and water systems takes place, except for legionella.

Lewis Macdonald raised concerns about infection regimes in NHS Scotland Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA

Committee convener Lewis Macdonald raised the concerns in a letter to Jeane Freeman as part of its inquiry into healthcare environments in Scotland following infection outbreaks in hospitals linked to deaths. The letter highlights anonymous evidence submitted to the committee suggesting new-build hospitals have “defaulted on vital systems”, which Mr Macdonald said is “deeply concerning”. He questioned if the Government would hold a review of recently built facilities to assess compliance with installation, maintenance, decontamination and monitoring of vital systems. The Labour MSP also asked for a separate review to ensure all high-risk clinical areas have appropriate equipment for minimising infection.

Audit Scotland believes there are hundreds of outstanding maintenance jobs to be carried out at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Macdonald called for assurances that the NHS maintenance backlog is being given the priority and funding needed, after Audit Scotland said in 2017-18 the NHS estate faces £889 million of work needing done. It added there are believed to be 300 outstanding maintenance jobs at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, which is around four years old. NHS plant rooms must become routine areas for inspection after a submission to the committee suggested they were “infested with pigeons and cockroaches” due to lack of clarity over who was responsible for cleaning and maintenance. The level of anonymous submission was said to raise concerns, while the delay in appointing an independent national whistle-blowing officer was questioned along with further calls for the creation of a reporting line for NHS whistle-blowers. The letter also questions the depth of staffing shortages in cleaning, infection control and microbiology, whether a national electronic surveillance system would improve infection knowledge and the need for clarity over the roles of the various watchdogs. Concerns were raised over perceptions of independence of the review into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following deaths linked to infection as those appointed to chair the review are former NHS Scotland employees.

