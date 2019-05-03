PM to announce backing for underwater engineering hub in Aberdeen

Theresa May is set to announce support for an underwater engineering base in Aberdeen to boost the oil and gas industries.

The Prime Minister will use her speech at the Scottish Conservative conference to back industry plans to build a multimillion-pound centre “to bring areas of excellence in underwater technology together”.

It is hoped the creation of an underwater hub will build on the country’s expertise in subsea robotics, remotely-operated vessels and help the oil and gas sector diversify away from fossil fuels.

Announcing the Government’s backing for a centre of excellence for the underwater industry, Mrs May is to tell the conference in Aberdeen: “It would bring areas of excellence in underwater technology together under a single commercial vision – creating jobs, boosting the local economy and cementing Aberdeen’s place as an energy hub for offshore and renewables.

“Our subsea engineering sector already supports tens of thousands of jobs – 60% of which are based here in Scotland.

“It would help established businesses thrive and create new opportunities as the world makes the shift towards clean growth. Supporting industry, helping us in the fight against climate change and creating new skilled jobs and opportunities for people to get on.”