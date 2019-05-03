Prince Charles to meet Outlander star at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Prince Charles will meet Outlander star Sam Heughan when he visits a performing arts institution during a day of engagements. Charles is patron of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow, where he will visit on Friday. RCS graduate Heughan will meet the prince, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, who will also speak to students from a range of disciplines and see some of their creative and performance work. Heughan, who graduated in 2003 and went on to star in Outlander playing lead character Jamie Fraser, will later host a question and answer session with acting students.

Prince Charles on a previous visit to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Credit: Colin Mearns/PA

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to have a patron who is passionate about the value of the arts to society and is committed, as we are, to the vital importance of early access to and progression in arts education. “The arts have such a crucial role to play in the current and future well-being of individuals, communities and society as whole and this visit is a chance to celebrate the creative and performing arts at the Conservatoire and the strong commitment of our Patron. “I’m also delighted that Sam Heughan is able to join us for this special occasion. Sam is a fantastic role model and I hope he too enjoys his visit. “It’s always a pleasure to welcome our graduates back home to RCS to share their experiences with current students.” The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) describes itself as one of Europe’s most multi-disciplinary arts education environments, teaching music, drama, dance, production and film. Charles will also meet trainees on the Prince’s Foundation’s Traditional Building Skills programme at Dumfries House in Ayrshire on Friday. They will show him an outdoor classroom they constructed on the estate’s Education Farm.

Prince Charles met Joe Sugg (right) and tried thatching on a visit to the YouTube Space in London Credit: Steve Parsons/PA