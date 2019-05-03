Advertisement

The Royal Rota: Anticipation building among world's media gathered in Windsor for Meghan baby news

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are in Windsor, where the world's media are gathered as they await news of the Duchess of Sussex's birth.

They speak to journalists from the UK, the US, France and Australia who are on 'baby watch'.

  • Max Foster – CNN
  • Maud Garmy – Voici magazine (France)
  • Keir Simmons – NBC news
  • Omid Scobie – ABC News Contributor
  • Edwina Bartholomew –7 Network Australia
  • Jimmy Cannon – 7 Network Australia
  • Dickie Arbiter – Former Press Secretary to the Queen
  • Robert Jobson – London Evening Standard