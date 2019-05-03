Suicide prevention charity ‘contacted every two minutes’

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans was contacted by people in distress or crisis at a rate of every two minutes last year, figures suggest.

According to statistics published by the charity, volunteers were contacted around 249,000 times in total in 2018, providing over 60,000 hours of emotional support by phone, email or text.

Just under a third of callers expressed suicidal thoughts and feelings, the analysis suggests.

The charity has more than 750 volunteers in Scotland who provide a 24-hour listening service, offering emotional support to anyone in crisis or distress across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

According to Samartians, reasons for people contacting them include feelings of loneliness or isolation, worries about family or relationships, or problems with physical or mental health.