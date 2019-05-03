Third of asthma sufferers ‘cut back on food to pay for medication’

Around 800,000 asthma sufferers in England have cut back on food to pay for their medication, a charity said.

More than a third (35%) of people with the condition have, at times, needed to make the sacrifice to cover the cost of their prescription, according to a survey by Asthma UK.

Many are facing an “impossible” choice between essentials and life-saving medicine, said Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at the charity.

The survey of 9,000 people with asthma, including around 7,500 who paid for their prescription, also found more than one in five (21%) have cut back on paying bills to pay for medication.