UK to be hit with showers, frost and strong winds over bank holiday weekend

The UK is expected to be hit with cold showers, frost and strong winds across the bank holiday weekend just weeks after record-high temperatures at Easter. Easter Monday was the warmest on record for all four UK nations, with temperatures higher than 20C, but this bank holiday could see them drop as low as minus 2C (28.4F) in northern Scotland on Saturday evening, with heavy showers and hail across the east coast of England. It will also be much colder than the same time last year, when the mercury hit 28.7C (83.6F) at Northolt, west London, making it the hottest early May bank holiday Monday and weekend since records began.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday, with dry spells after a frosty evening. London could see reasonable weather going into Monday, with temperatures of 13C (55.4F), the same in the south and west of England. ITV News' Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy said: "After one of our warmest Easter weekends on record - a very different feel this May Day bank holiday."

"Arctic air will slip southwards bringing lower than average temperatures. It'll feel cold for the time of year with overnight frosts and some snow for high ground of Scotland - and a slight wind chill for eastern counties. "There'll be hit and miss scattered showers, sometimes lively with hail and thunder, but also lots of sunshine. Some places will see more than 14 hours of daylight with days so stretched out this time of year - and it'll feel OK in sheltered sunnier spots. "All this is a stark contrast to the record breaking hot early May bank holiday last year when we saw temperatures peak at 29C. "The lowest temperature ever recorded on the early May bank holiday was minus 6.4C (20.5F) in Grantown-on-Spey in Scotland in 1981, and in Kinbrace in Scotland in 1988."

