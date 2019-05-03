What the papers say – May 3

The inquest into the death of a burglar fatally stabbed by an elderly homeowner leads many of the papers on Friday. A coroner ruled Henry Vincent was lawfully killed by Richard Osborn-Brooks and that the pensioner used “proportionate force” when he stabbed the career criminal, the Daily Mail reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The homeowner had grabbed a knife from his kitchen to defend himself and wife Maureen, the Metro says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mr Osborn-Brooks warned the intruder, who was armed with a screwdriver, that his weapon was “bigger than yours”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson also features on several front pages following his sacking. The Daily Telegraph reports that Donald Trump’s secretary of state will warn Theresa May against granting Huawei access to Britain’s 5G networks as she faced a growing backlash over her decision to sack Mr Williamson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the i says the Prime Minister was under pressure to allow a full police investigation into the security leak.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, The Times leads on comments by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who said the return of stop and search had helped to reduce the murder rate in the capital by a quarter over the past year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports that a landmark study found men whose HIV infection was fully suppressed by antiretroviral drugs would not infect their partner.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Express says campaigners have demanded that Britain’s pensioners continue to receive extra financial help in retirement as the older generation contribute £160 billion a year to the economy.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on a heavy defeat for Edward Bramson in his bid to force his way on to the Barclays board.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star claims Coronation Street is facing an “exodus” as Lucy Fallon became the latest star to quit the cobbles.