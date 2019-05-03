'We don't want you': Theresa May heckled as she reacts to 'difficult' local election results

This is the moment the Prime Minister was heckled during a speech to Conservative members, with shouts for her to "resign".

Theresa May was disrupted at the Welsh Tory party conference as results of the Local Elections in England and Northern Ireland continued to come in.

Following her party's poor performance in the polls, the heckler shouted "Why don't you resign?" as she appeared on stage in Llangollen, north Wales, before the man was led away out of the hall.

Video footage shows Mrs May taking the affront in her stride, brushing off the shouts before addressing the room with a shrug and 'Good afternoon' in Welsh.