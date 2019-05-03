Woman who stood trial over death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother freed from jail

The Vietnamese woman who was tried for the killing of the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader has been released from a Malaysian prison.

Maridam Yacfar, a Vietnamese embassy translator, told reporters at the prison on Friday that Doan Thi Huong looked “happy” but could not give further details.

Huong’s lawyers have said she is expected to be taken to the immigration office before flying back to Hanoi later Friday.