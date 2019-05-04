17-year-old arrested over murder of teenage girl in Wiltshire

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl in a Wiltshire town.

Emergency services were called to a residential address in Calne on Friday afternoon but despite the efforts of medics, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, who police said is known to the girl, was arrested later on Friday in the Chippenham area on suspicion of murder. He is in custody.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and formally identify the girl will be held on Saturday.