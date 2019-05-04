Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry buried in eco-friendly mushroom suit, daughter reveals

Luke Perry's daughter has revealed he was buried in an eco-friendly burial suit made from mushrooms.

Sophie Perry said that one of his final wishes was to be buried in the suit rather than a traditional casket.

In an Instagram post, the 18-year-old said that mushrooms "hold an entirely new meaning for me".

She wrote: "Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms."

Her dad, star of Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, died at the age of 52 in March, five days after suffering a stroke.