'Fat equals bad is not a fact': Comedian Sofie Hagen on how she learned to be happy fat

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.

Danish comedian and author Sofie Hagen told ITV News how she banished the negative voices in her head to proudly say she's happy fat.

Before she took to the stage as a stand-up comedian, a young Sofie Hagen was told by almost every adult she encountered that she needed to be put on a diet.

Her instinct at the age of eight was to accept that her body was "suddenly wrong" which led to a decade of hating her image.

The anxiety she had over her appearance forced her to avoid public spaces and shy away from the camera.

In fact, the only photos she recalls from her teenage years are with boyband Westlife.

She said: "I didn't really live for a decade of my life because I was just waiting for that one day when I would be acceptable enough to kind of be alive."

"Any kind of healthy relationship that I could have had with my body just got ruined by all of this idea of shame and how it was meant to look," she added.