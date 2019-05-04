Gavin Williamson: Huawei leak 'not a criminal offence', say police

Gavin Williamson was fired from his role as Defence Secretary following the leak. Credit: PA

A leak of information from a top-secret meeting of the National Security Council about Chinese tech giant Huawei "did not contain information that would breach the Official Secrets Act", a senior police officer has concluded. Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu also said the leak "did not amount to a criminal offence". Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was sacked by Theresa May after she was handed "compelling evidence" he was behind the leak - something he has denied.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu gave a statement on the Huawei leak. on Saturday. Credit: PA

Some MPs have called for Mr Williamson to be prosecuted after it was suggested he had breached the Official Secrets Act. Others believe he should be allowed a chance to defend himself in an official investigation. However, it now seems police will be taking no further action. In a statement, Asst Comm Basu, the head of the Met's Specialist Operations, said: "I have spoken to the Cabinet Office regarding the nature of the material that was discussed in the National Security Council. "This material was used to inform a discussion, the outcome of which was subsequently disclosed to the media. I am satisfied that what was disclosed did not contain information that would breach the Official Secrets Act. "I have considered all the information available to me and I have taken legal advice. I am satisfied that the disclosure did not amount to a criminal offence, either under the Official Secrets Act or Misconduct in a Public Office. No crime has been committed and this is not a matter for the police.

Sir Mark Sedwill carried out the leak inquiry which ultimately cost Williamson his job. Credit: PA

"Any organisation has the right to conduct an internal investigation into conduct in the workplace. "It is not a matter for the police unless a crime is alleged. At no time have the police been provided with evidence by the Cabinet Office that a crime has been committed nor has it been suggested that a Gateway process would be required to enable that determination to be made. "No crime has been alleged by the owner of the material and I am clear that the leak did not cause damage to the public interest at a level at which it would be necessary to engage Misconduct in a Public Office. "It would be inappropriate to carry out a police investigation in these circumstances."