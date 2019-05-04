Health Secretary Matt Hancock not ruling out compulsory vaccinations

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is ready to "consider all options" to increase vaccination levels, including making child immunisation compulsory.

Mr Hancock said he did not want to impose mandatory jabs for diseases like measles, but did not rule the option out.

His comments came after figures released by Unicef last week showed that more than half a million children in the UK were unvaccinated against measles between 2010 and 2017.

Mr Hancock told The Times: "The evidence is really clear that vaccination is good for you and your children and, critically, protects people who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons.

"Those who have promoted the anti-vaccination myth are morally reprehensible, deeply irresponsible and have blood on their hands."