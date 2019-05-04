Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze at industrial unit

More than 40 homes have been evacuated after a huge blaze broke out at an industrial unit in Bristol. Families have been offered refuge at a nearby church after being forced to leave their houses on Friday night as the fire raged at the Strachan and Henshaw building in Speedwell. Images and video on social media showed flames and huge plumes of black smoke billowing from the site, while residents reported hearing explosions.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews were likely to be tackling the blaze through the night, having been called at about 6.20pm. A total of 44 nearby properties were evacuated, police said, and other residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut. Several roads in the area were also closed.

