- ITV Report
-
Cyclone Fani moves to Bangladesh as India assesses damage left in its wake
Indian officials are trying to find out if there are any casualties from Cyclone Fani, after one of the biggest storms to hit the eastern coast in decades tore through the state of Odhisha, causing heavy damage to infrastructure.
Randeep Kumar of the National Disaster Response Force said roads are blocked due to fallen trees.
Power lines are also down, causing disruption, while the water supply has also been damaged.
The agency is still trying to gauge if there are any casualties.
Mohammad Heidarzadei, an expert on storms and cyclones at Brunel University of London, says the cyclone packed sustained wind speed of 155mph when it hit land, placing it under Category 4.
He said the cyclone is heading towards the India-Bangladesh border.
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Juliet Bremner
Around 160 people are believed to have been injured as Cyclone Fani batters India's east coast, officials have said.
Government spokesman Sitanshu Kar took to Twitter to confirm that he had been told that in Puri district, there had been extensive damage to houses, old buildings and temporary shops.
"No confirmed report of deaths, but 160 reportedly injured," he said.