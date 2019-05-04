March for independence to take place in Glasgow

A number of speakers and musical acts will then take to a stage erected in the park, while food and drink will be available alongside a selection of pro-independence community stalls.

The All Under One Banner event will start at Kelvingrove Park for a 1.30pm start and will follow a route towards Sauchiehall Street before finishing at Glasgow Green.

First Bus has said it will endeavour to keep a service running within the city centre throughout the afternoon but warned there will be disruption and diversions to services.

Traffic management will also be in place around the M8, with the closure of the westbound carriageway from the junction 15 on-slip at Townhead and a lane closure in place through to junction 18 off-slip at Charing Cross.

An organiser for the All Under One Banner event said: “The people of Scotland demand that Scotland regains full independence from London rule and so we march in our tens of thousands at Glasgow this Saturday to declare this so, and to state that it is we the people who are in charge, not the English parliament 500 miles away.

“Scotland is on the rise and the end of the UK is nigh as we are taking our country back and we are taking it now.”