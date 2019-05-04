May urges MPs to support cross-party efforts to break Brexit deadlock

Theresa May has issued a rallying cry to MPs urging them to support cross-party efforts to “break the deadlock” and get a Brexit deal through the Commons. The Prime Minister said she understood why some of her colleagues found the decision to hold talks with Labour “uncomfortable”, and admitted it was not what she wanted either.

But she said the crushing blow voters delivered on both parties at the local elections had given “fresh urgency” to the need to end the impasse. Mrs May urged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to work with her to reach a deal, writing in the Mail on Sunday: “To the leader of the opposition, I say this: let’s listen to what the voters said in the elections and put our differences aside for a moment. Let’s do a deal.” She said: “I negotiated with the EU what I believe is a very good deal for the UK – a deal which allows us to genuinely take back control of our money and our laws. “The free movement of people will end – giving us control of our own borders for the first time in decades.

“However, I could not persuade enough of my colleagues to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement and, regrettably, I have to accept there is no sign of that position changing.” She continued: “Since then, the Government has been in talks with the Opposition to try to find a unified, cross-party position. “I understand many of my colleagues find this decision uncomfortable. Frankly, it is not what I wanted, either. “But we have to find a way to break the deadlock – and I believe the results of the local elections give fresh urgency to this.

Credit: PA Graphics

“We will keep negotiating, and keep trying to find a way through. Because the real thing that matters now is delivering Brexit and moving on to all the other issues people care about. “The longer that takes, the greater the risk we will not leave at all. We need to get out of the EU and get a deal over the line.” It comes as Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said a deal between the two parties could be done in the new few days, telling reporters at her party’s conference in Aberdeen: “We are getting closer and closer. “There’s not that much between the two parties as I understand it from people in the room.”