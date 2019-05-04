New unit to target prison corruption

Prison staff who smuggle drugs into jails or have affairs with inmates will be targeted in a new anti-corruption drive.

Ministers have established a specialist unit to root out activity that causes “chaos” and violence behind bars.

The taskforce, which began work earlier this month, aims to “proactively pursue” those suspected of corruption in prison and probation services in England and Wales.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said: “Our prison staff are overwhelmingly dedicated and honest and do their best to instil safety and order in our jails.

“We have seen from recent criminal prosecutions, however, that a small minority continue to engage in corrupt behaviour in our prisons – damaging both the integrity of the system and their profession.

“This unit underlines our determination to stamp out criminality in prison in all its forms and will make sure we are closing the net on the individuals driving this, allowing the focus to be on safety and rehabilitation and ultimately keeping the public safer.”

The Counter Corruption Unit is comprised of 29 personnel, including expert intelligence analysts, split into a national team and five regional teams.

Officials emphasised that the taskforce will serve to protect the vast majority of prison and probation staff who are honest and hard-working.