North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea

North Korea has fired several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea’s military has bolstered its surveillance in case there are additional weapons launches, and South Korean and US authorities are analysing the details.

If it is confirmed that the North fired banned ballistic missiles, it would be the first such launch since the North’s November 2017 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

That year saw a string of increasingly powerful weapons tests from the North and a belligerent response from US president Donald Trump that had many in the region fearing war.

The South initially reported on Saturday that a single missile was fired, but later issued a statement that said “several projectiles” had been launched and that they flew up to 125 miles before splashing into the sea toward the north-east.