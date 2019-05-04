Once dominant party in Belfast reduced to just two councillors

The party that dominated Belfast City Hall for decades has been reduced to just two councillors.

The Ulster Unionist Party suffered a disastrous local government election in Northern Ireland’s capital city with their seat count dropping from seven in 2014 to two.

Among the losses include Jeffrey Dudgeon, a veteran campaigner who helped to liberalise the region’s laws on homosexuality.

Peter Johnston, David Browne and Chris McGimpsey also lost their seats.