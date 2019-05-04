Palestinian baby and pregnant mother killed in Gaza airstrikes

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza City. Credit: AP

A baby girl and her pregnant mother were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Four Palestinians were killed and three Israelis injured after Israel responded to more than 200 rockets fired from Gaza with dozens of retaliatory air strikes. Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 14-month-old girl, Seba Abu Arar, was killed in an Israeli air strike that hit their home in east Gaza City. Her pregnant mother, 37, was severely wounded and died later in hospital, the ministry added. Another child was injured. The fighting came as leaders from Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the smaller armed faction Islamic Jihad, were in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators aimed at preventing a fraying ceasefire from collapsing.

An Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City. Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP

It comes at a sensitive time for Israel, which is to mark its Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday this week, before hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in the middle of the month. Heavy fighting could overshadow Eurovision and potentially deter international travellers from attending. Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group that opposes Israel’s existence, have fought three wars and dozens of smaller flare-ups of violence since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. They engaged in several days of heavy fighting in March before Egypt brokered a truce in which Israel agreed to ease a crippling blockade on Gaza in exchange for a halt in rocket fire. In recent days, Hamas accused Israel of reneging on its pledges as militants began to fire rockets into Israel.

A damaged house in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat. Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP

Air raid sirens wailed across southern Israel throughout the day and into the evening as barrages of rockets were repeatedly fired. Retaliatory air strikes caused large explosions across Gaza, as plumes of smoke rose into the air. Another Palestinian was killed in the northern Gaza Strip. Officials identified the victim Saturday as Khaled Abu Qlaiq, 25. Local media reports said he was travelling on a motorbike when a drone missile hit him. In Israel, medical officials said an 80-year-old woman was severely wounded by rocket fire, a 50-year-old man was moderately wounded by shrapnel and a teenage boy was slightly hurt as he ran for cover. In the morning, Gaza's Health Ministry said a 22-year-old Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli air strike, and 13 other Palestinians were wounded. Israeli police said a house in the coastal city of Ashkelon was damaged.

Residents inspect the damage caused by a rocket in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP