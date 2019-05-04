What the papers say – May 4

The local election results give food for thought for many of the national papers on Saturday, while Madeleine McCann also features on several front pages. The Daily Mail runs the headline “So now will they listen?” and says both Labour and the Tories suffered huge losses in the elections following a Brexit backlash.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It was the Conservatives’ worst local election results since Tony Blair’s humiliation of John Major in 1995, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn vowed to press ahead with a cross-party solution to the Brexit deadlock after voters punished both parties.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But Mrs May has been told by senior Tories that she must set a date for her departure next week, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has warned the party that voters will continue to punish them for breaking their trust and that the Tories could be “out of power for a generation”, the i says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times calls the election results “harrowing” for both Labour and the Tories, and says there are signs Brexit could devastate Britain’s two big political parties.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Express runs with the headline: “Got the message? Deliver Brexit!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on claims that Portuguese police are closing in on a new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun and the Daily Star also run with the same story.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.