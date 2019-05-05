Call for emergency fund to support NHS workers facing delayed wages

An emergency fund should be set up to help NHS workers at Hairmyres Hospital facing a potential delay of their wages due to a new payroll system, Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon has said. The new system is set to be introduced at the hospital in East Kilbride this month by NHS sub-contractor ISS, with fears that the change could cause financial hardship for staff. Currently, payments are made in arrears on a fortnightly basis, however during the rollout of the new system it is claimed there are plans for staff wages to be delayed for one week on the first payment.

It would mean workers receiving two weeks pay covering a three-week period, with a week’s worth of wages retained by the employer. Workers who could struggle to make ends meet have been offered “bridging loans” to help make up the shortfall, although the money would have to be paid back to the employer. According to employees who applied for loans, some have still not received them. In a letter to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon requested that funding be granted to support the workers.

