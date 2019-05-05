Israel strikes Gaza targets in response to heavy rocket fire

Palestinian militants have fired more than 250 rockets into Israel, drawing dozens of retaliatory air strikes on targets across the Gaza Strip in a round of heavy fighting that broke a month-long lull between the enemies. Six Palestinians, including a pregnant mother and her baby, were killed, while four Israelis were wounded, including an elderly man who was in a critical condition. The fighting, the most intense between the sides in months, came as leaders from Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the smaller armed faction Islamic Jihad, were in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators aimed at preventing a fraying cease-fire from collapsing altogether. It also comes at a sensitive time for Israel, which is to mark its Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday this week, before hosting the Eurovision song contest in the middle of the month.

Palestinian militants on fired over 200 rockets into Israel Credit: Adel Hana/AP

Prolonged fighting could overshadow the Eurovision and potentially deter international travellers from coming in for the festive event. For Gazans, the violence continued as they prepare to begin the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on Monday. Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group that opposes Israel’s existence, have fought three wars and dozens of smaller flare-ups of violence since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. They engaged in several days of heavy fighting in March before Egypt brokered a truce in which Israel agreed to ease a crippling blockade on Gaza in exchange for a halt in rocket fire. In recent days, Hamas accused Israel of reneging on its pledges as militants began to fire rockets into Israel. In a familiar scene, air raid sirens wailed across southern Israel throughout the day and into the evening as barrages of rockets were repeatedly fired.

Israeli air defence system Iron Dome takes out rockets fired from Gaza Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP

Retaliatory air strikes caused large explosions to thunder across Gaza, as plumes of smoke rose into the air. Outgoing Palestinian rockets left long trails of smoke behind them. Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 14-month-old girl, Seba Abu Arar, was killed in an Israeli air strike that hit their home in east Gaza City. Her pregnant mother, 37, was severely wounded and died later at the hospital, the ministry added. Another child was moderately injured. “They were sitting at the yard in their house with their mother. They were shocked by a missile landing on them,” said Abu Nidal Abu Arar, a relative living next door. “This occupation is criminal.”

In the morning, Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 22-year-old Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli air strike, and 40 other Palestinians were wounded. Late on Saturday, health officials said a 25-year-old man was killed by an Israeli drone missile as he was travelling on a motorbike in northern Gaza. At dawn, two Islamic Jihad militants were killed by an air strike in central Gaza Strip, the group said. In Israel, medical officials said an 80-year-old woman was severely wounded by rocket fire, a 50-year-old man was moderately wounded by shrapnel and a teenage boy was mildly hurt as he ran for cover. Israeli police said a house in the coastal city of Ashkelon was damaged. Early on Sunday, Israeli police said a rocket landed in a courtyard in Ashkelon, about 10km north of Gaza, causing damage to several buildings. As a result, an Israeli man suffered “heavy injuries and was in a grave condition”. The Israeli military accused the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad of instigating the latest round of violence by shooting and wounding two Israeli soldiers on Friday. It said the shooting was not coordinated with Hamas, but said it holds Hamas, as the territory’s ruling power, responsible for all fire emanating from Gaza.

The round of intense fighting broke a month-long lull between the enemies Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP