Manhunt underway for fugitive Joseph McCann wanted 'over suspected abduction of two women'

Officers believe Joseph McCann, who is wanted by the Metropolitan Police, is connected to this incident. Credit: Cheshire Police

Fugitive Joseph McCann, who is being hunted for the abduction and "horrific" rapes of three women in London, is believed to be connected to the abduction of two other women on Sunday night, police said. Police have launched a manhunt to trace McCann after two women were abducted from Congleton town centre in Cheshire. The victims were forced into a black Fiat Punto at around 6.45pm on Sunday. The Punto was spotted by police officers and after a short pursuit crashed into another car - the driver then fled on feet and left the two women behind in the car.

McCann is wanted in connection with the abduction and rapes of three women in London. Credit: PA

The two women were unhurt but "extremely shaken", Cheshire Police said. A large police presence remains in the area as roads are checked in and out of the town. Scotland Yard detectives previously launched a hunt for the suspected rapist and kidnapper after he allegedly snatched two women in their 20s off the streets in north London on April 25 in separate incidents. He is also suspected of abducting a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint in Watford in the early hours of April 21 and raping her.

McCann has been described by police as 'extremely dangerous'. Credit: Met Police

Officers believe McCann was being hidden by a friend or family member. The 34-year-old is described as being muscular, about 5ft 10ins and he has a distintive tattoo of the name 'Bobbie' on his stomach. He is said to have blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair with a light-coloured beard, and a "slight" Irish accent. Superintendent Sarah Pengelly, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: "McCann is a dangerous individual and I would advise anyone who sees him not approach him but instead call us immediately on 999.

Police believe the fugitive is being hidden by a friend or family member. Credit: Met Police

"Enquiries to locate him are ongoing and there is a large police presence in the Congleton area. This includes road checks in and out of the town. "The two women abducted in Congleton were not injured. However, they have been left extremely shaken as a result of their ordeal and are currently being supported by specially trained officers." Scotland Yard has offered a reward of up to #20,000 for information leading to his arrest and prosecution. Police have warned McCann is "extremely dangerous", known to use false names and may be wearing a disguise. Officers said he has recently gone by the name of Joel and has links to Watford, north-west London, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ipswich in Suffolk, as well as historic family links to Manchester.