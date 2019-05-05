Major UN study to warn one million species are at risk because of human activity

A million species are at risk of extinction as a result of human activity unless swift action is taken, a major new UN report is to warn.

Destruction of wildlife is as big a threat to people as climate change, scientists will say in the global assessment - the first such report since 2005 and the most comprehensive of its kind.

Experts will warn damage to nature and the vital services it provides including food, pollination and clean water, pose a critical threat to human well-being.

The report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) has taken three years and has been prepared by 150 leading experts from 50 countries, with additional contributions from a further 310 experts.

It draws on thousands of pieces of scientific evidence and government information.