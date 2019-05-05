Police launch murder investigation after man stabbed to death

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death.

The victim, thought to be in his 20s, was knifed in the leg multiple times before the suspected attacker fled in a car, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The "senseless act of violence" happened in Beswick, east Manchester, at around 2am on Sunday morning.

The victim was rushed to hospital but later died.

The suspected attacker is "possibly of Asian or Somalian heritage" and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing an all green or grey tracksuit at the time of the attack.

The suspect fled the scene in a small light-blue car, possibly a Fiat Punto or Kia Picanto, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, said: "This is an incredibly tragic set of circumstances which has resulted in a young man losing his life.

"The victim's family have been informed of what has taken place and it has understandably left them devastated.

"Such senseless acts of violence have devastating effects on families and cannot be tolerated. I want to appeal to anyone who may have information about the person responsible to please come forward.

"Help us get answers for a grieving family and bring the person responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 3400 quoting incident number 276 of May 5 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.