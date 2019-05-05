Nigel Farage challenges Jeremy Corbyn to Brexit debate

Nigel Farage has challenged Jeremy Corbyn to a debate. Credit: PA

Nigel Farage has challenged Jeremy Corbyn to a debate ahead of the upcoming European elections, claiming a deal between Labour and the Tories would be "the final betrayal". Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sky's Ridge on Sunday, Farage laid down a challenge to Corbyn. The Brexit Party leader said: “There are five million voters out there, Labour voters, who voted to leave, particularly in the Midlands, the north, and south Wales.

“I would love between now and polling to have a debate with Jeremy Corbyn about this because people are very confused about what Labour are standing for.” Farage added: “I think if we can dig into the Labour vote, we can surprise even ourselves.” The former Ukip leader said he had given 26 years of his life to the party, but it was now “past its sell-by date”. He said: “It’s done, it’s gone.”

Farage's Brexit Party is hoping to win seats at the upcoming European elections. Credit: PA