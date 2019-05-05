- ITV Report
Nigel Farage challenges Jeremy Corbyn to Brexit debate
Nigel Farage has challenged Jeremy Corbyn to a debate ahead of the upcoming European elections, claiming a deal between Labour and the Tories would be "the final betrayal".
Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sky's Ridge on Sunday, Farage laid down a challenge to Corbyn.
The Brexit Party leader said: “There are five million voters out there, Labour voters, who voted to leave, particularly in the Midlands, the north, and south Wales.
“I would love between now and polling to have a debate with Jeremy Corbyn about this because people are very confused about what Labour are standing for.”
Farage added: “I think if we can dig into the Labour vote, we can surprise even ourselves.”
The former Ukip leader said he had given 26 years of his life to the party, but it was now “past its sell-by date”.
He said: “It’s done, it’s gone.”
When asked if Ukip was now a racist party, Farage said: "I think that it has attracted individuals that I would never have allowed.”
Farage was critical of both Labour and the Conservatives, warning that a deal between the two which led to Britain remaining as part of a customs union would be a “coalition of politicians against the people”.
He said: “I think millions of people would give up on both Labour and the Conservatives."
He added: “This would be the final betrayal. Frankly, if May signs up to this, I can’t see the point of the Conservative Party even existing. What is it for?”
While Mr Farage declined to identify a major donor, he said nearly £2 million had been raised through swelling membership numbers.
He said: “We just yesterday hit 85,000 registered supporters, all paying £25. Work it out. We have raised getting on for £2 million through individual people joining through our website. I can’t think that any other party in the UK has raised money like that.”