Police chiefs call for digital evidence consent forms for rape victims to be withdrawn

Controversial consent forms allowing police officers to examine the phone data of rape victims should be withdrawn, police and crime commissioners have said. Campaigners have dubbed the introduction of the forms a “digital strip search” in a backlash against efforts by prosecutors and police chiefs to respond to the rape cases disclosure scandal. New digital disclosure consent forms have been rolled out to all 43 police forces across England and Wales that ask victims of crime to give officers access to messages, photographs, emails and social media accounts. Victims were told that refusing to allow investigators access to their data could mean prosecutions were halted.

Prosecutors and police chiefs said the approach applied to all crimes, but the examination of data would only take place with “informed consent” and where there were “reasonable lines of inquiry”. But David Lloyd, police and crime commissioner for Hertfordshire and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) lead on criminal justice, told the Observer: “We have no doubt that this form, as it currently stands, should be withdrawn, or it is likely to result in a loss of confidence in the police, the CPS and the criminal justice system more broadly. “Many companies have made clear that technology can help us with this issue – allowing prosecutors and police to have access only to relevant information on mobile devices.” ITV News spoke to a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew and says her case is now being closed after she refused to hand over her phone to police. The woman, whose identity ITV News is protecting, said she faced "giving up her privacy, to get justice" or maintaining that privacy but she could "be raped with impunity."

The APCC’s victims lead and Northumbria police and crime commissioner Dame Vera Baird also told the Observer that in large numbers of sexual assault and rape cases “material unconnected to the facts of the case” was passed to defence lawyers by the CPS and used in court “to try and discredit the complainant”. She added: “CPS policy officials have admitted that demands for this kind of material have gone too far in the past.” Julia Mulligan, police and crime commissioner for North Yorkshire – who revealed in January she was raped aged 15, said it was “hard enough having to live through a sexual attack or rape without having to expose oneself to this ‘in return’ for an investigation”.

ITV News Corespondent Lucy Watson says the "highly unusual" move by police and crime commissioners highlights their "deep unease" over the consent forms which could lead to a "complete loss of confidence in the entire criminal justice system"