Dominic Raab outlines hopes for Conservatives after receiving backing to become next Prime Minister

Dominic Raab has been tipped as a potential successor to Theresa May. Credit: PA

Dominic Raab has said the Conservative Party should cut the rate of income tax and promote optimism about the country's future in order to win the next election. In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the former Brexit Secretary appeared to set out his stall for the Tory leadership and outlined his hopes for a "fairer deal for working Britain". It comes just days after increasing calls for Theresa May to step down after the Conservatives lost nearly 1,300 seats at the local elections. In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Raab set out the direction he would like to see the Tories take, including focusing on tax cuts for low and middle income families.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I think the basic rate, taking a penny off that, would be talking to the people who need to know we are on their side,” he said. He also said the party should be at the forefront of injecting “lost” optimism about Britain and its future back into the political frame, as well as focusing on a “positive” message for hard-working Britons. He added: “I think the Conservatives and our record on free enterprise and jobs is great, but we have got to be talking about and to the worker who hasn’t had a pay rise in several years, the consumer who feels ripped off by sharp corporate practice, the young kid from the rough background who wants their shot, who wants to make the best of their potential, and I think if we can have a really positive, compelling message in all of those areas, we will unite the aspirational working and middle class in this country, which is how Tories win elections.” He also talked of hopes for all fathers to have the right to two weeks’ paternity leave at 90% full pay and a change in the law to ensure new or expectant mothers cannot be made redundant during pregnancy or maternity leave.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis backed Mr Raab to be the next leader Credit: Victoria Jones/PA