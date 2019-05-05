Teenage boy dies after being rescued off coast of Wales

A teenage boy has died after he was rescued off the coast of North Wales.

The 13-year-old was airlifted from the sea near Pigeon's Cove, on the Great Orme in Llandudno at around 9.20pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said a member of the public had called 999 at about 8.55pm to report a person in the water.

"Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Team, RNLI Llandudno inshore and all weather lifeboats, HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Caernarfon, North Wales Police and Welsh Ambulance Service were sent to the scene," she said.

"The person was recovered from the water and was airlifted to Bangor hospital."

North Wales Police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.