- ITV Report
-
Thailand’s king carried through Bangkok on second day of coronation activities
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn was carried on an elaborate palanquin through the streets of Bangkok, as he celebrated the second day of his coronation.
The king visited Buddhist temples a day after his crowning ceremony and met members of the public along the four-mile royal procession route.
Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned on Saturday and took part in a mix of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmanic traditions, which established his status as a full-fledged monarch with complete regal powers.
Also known as King Rama X, Vajiralongkorn is the 10th king of the Chakri dynasty, and had already been serving as king since October 2016, following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was on the throne for seven decades.
The coronation of King Vajiralongkorn is taking place over three days after a period of morning for his father.
The 66-year-old monarch began Sunday morning's event in a hall at Bangkok's Grand Palace by paying respects in front of portraits of his late father and his mother, who has been in hospital for an extended period.
The 86-year-old mother, known as Queen Sirikit, was granted a new official title of Queen Mother.
Vajiralongkorn’s son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, was one of the family members granted a fresh name for the new reign.
The events on Sunday were more relaxed compared to Saturday's ceremonies, which were heavily tinged with age-old rites, including the prominent presence of Brahmin priests.
Vajiralongkorn wore the Great Crown of Victory, understood to date from 1782, weighs 7.3kg (16 lb) and is set in gold enamel, with diamonds.
At the crowning ceremony, the new king said: "I shall reign in righteousness for the benefits of the kingdom and the people forever."
Sunday's coverage was televised and showed some glimpses of informality; the king’s wife, who was granted the title Queen Suthida last week, exchanging a brief aside with Vajiralongkorn.
The king wore his normal modern royal uniform with a white tunic, a strong contrast with the traditional vestments with gold embroidery that he wore the previous day.
Duangkamol Siriwiwattanakul said she travelled from the northeastern province of Sakon Nakhon, 337 miles northeast of Bangkok, to watch the royal events on a video screen set up outside the palace.
“I am very happy and feeling goosebumps,” she said, gripping a portrait of her monarch.
“Every time I see the king, my tears come out.”
On Monday the king will greet the public from the balcony of the Grand Palace in the late afternoon and then hold a reception for the diplomatic corps.