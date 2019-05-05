Thailand’s king carried through Bangkok on second day of coronation activities

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal bearers. Credit: AP

Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn was carried on an elaborate palanquin through the streets of Bangkok, as he celebrated the second day of his coronation. The king visited Buddhist temples a day after his crowning ceremony and met members of the public along the four-mile royal procession route. Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned on Saturday and took part in a mix of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmanic traditions, which established his status as a full-fledged monarch with complete regal powers.

The public pay homage to King Vajiralongkorn on the second day of his coronation ceremony. Credit: AP

Also known as King Rama X, Vajiralongkorn is the 10th king of the Chakri dynasty, and had already been serving as king since October 2016, following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was on the throne for seven decades. The coronation of King Vajiralongkorn is taking place over three days after a period of morning for his father.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned on Saturday. Credit: AP

The 66-year-old monarch began Sunday morning's event in a hall at Bangkok's Grand Palace by paying respects in front of portraits of his late father and his mother, who has been in hospital for an extended period. The 86-year-old mother, known as Queen Sirikit, was granted a new official title of Queen Mother.

The second day of the ceremony took place in Bangkok's Grand Palace. Credit: AP

Vajiralongkorn’s son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, was one of the family members granted a fresh name for the new reign. The events on Sunday were more relaxed compared to Saturday's ceremonies, which were heavily tinged with age-old rites, including the prominent presence of Brahmin priests.

Wellwishers gather outside the Grand Palace for the three-day ceremony. Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP

Vajiralongkorn wore the Great Crown of Victory, understood to date from 1782, weighs 7.3kg (16 lb) and is set in gold enamel, with diamonds. At the crowning ceremony, the new king said: "I shall reign in righteousness for the benefits of the kingdom and the people forever."

The king was officially crowned on Saturday and wore a 7.3kg crown for the ceremony. Credit: AP

Scores of people turned out on the streets of Bangkok. Credit: AP

Sunday's coverage was televised and showed some glimpses of informality; the king’s wife, who was granted the title Queen Suthida last week, exchanging a brief aside with Vajiralongkorn. The king wore his normal modern royal uniform with a white tunic, a strong contrast with the traditional vestments with gold embroidery that he wore the previous day.

Guards in ceremonial attire arrive ahead of the coronation ceremony of the king. Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP