Three teenagers seriously injured after falling 70ft from Cornwall cliffs

Three teenagers have been left with potentially life-threatening or life-changing injuries, after falling 70ft from cliffs in Cornwall into a cove below.

The teens, one aged 18 and two aged 19, were found by emergency services after one of the men called the Coastguard after midnight on Sunday.

He told emergency services he and two others had fallen down the cliff and required urgent help.

The man used the torch on his mobile to guide rescuers to the group's exact location in Parc Trammel Cove, near Porthleven.

The men were airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple serious injuries, described as potentially life-threatening or life-changing.

Inspector Matt Setchell said: “Initial inquiries suggest that the men have fallen around 70ft from the cliffs into the cove below.

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish how they came to be on the cliff and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“All three males were airlifted to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

"Our thoughts are with the three men and their families and friends at this difficult time.

“At this point, we’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident and anyone with any relevant information to contact police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log 17 of May 5.