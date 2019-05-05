Views sought over proposals to improve support for child abuse victims

Healthcare professionals have been asked to give their views on how care and support can be best provided for child victims of sexual abuse.

A new consultation will aim to help inform Scotland’s first clinical pathway in providing guidance and resources for professionals supporting children and young people who have disclosed sexual abuse, and those who care for them.

The pathway will set out the journey that a child should take through the healthcare service, and the high standard of care, information and support they should expect to receive.

It will be used by NHS boards, local authorities and integrated joint boards to support them to deliver high quality services to children and young people.

The pathway will be applicable to the care of children and young people aged less than 16, or up to 18 years for those with vulnerabilities and additional support needs, who have disclosed sexual abuse of any kind.