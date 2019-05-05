What the papers say – May 5

Politics features prominently in the Sunday papers as Brexit continues to capture headlines. The Sunday Times says Theresa May is to take a last-ditch gamble to deliver Brexit this week by offering Jeremy Corbyn three major concessions as she looks to break the deadlock.

A deal based around Britain staying in a customs union with the EU is expected to be agreed this week, the Sunday Express reports.

The Observer says both party leaders were facing mounting revolts from within their ranks, with opposition MPs and Tory Brexiteers warning any deal would face inevitable defeat in Parliament and cause more acrimony.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comments from Nigel Farage, who warned the Prime Minister she would be entering a coalition “against the people” if she agrees to a customs deal with Labour.

In other news, the Sunday People leads on an interview with the family of a three-year-old boy who was killed as he crossed the road.

The Mail on Sunday says actress Dame Emma Thompson jetted off to New York in first-class days after backing climate change protests in London.

And the Sunday Mirror leads on the Madeleine McCann investigation.

The Daily Star on Sunday claims a police killer has been given his own phone in his jail cell.