Air pollution reduction measures could impact heatwave severity, say scientists

Measures to reduce air pollution could make heatwaves more severe, a study has suggested.

Researchers believe that tiny man-made particles, such as those produced by car exhausts, could have an influence on the severity of future heatwaves.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh used a computerised model to carry out research on the impact of particles in the atmosphere.

They concluded that cutting air pollution could inadvertently make heatwaves worse in some parts of the world by disrupting the formation of clouds that reflect heat from the sun back into space.