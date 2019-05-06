Calls for ‘ambitious’ action on tackling world’s nature declines

World leaders have been urged to take ambitious action to halt declines in nature as a major global report is set to issue a stark warning on wildlife losses.

In the UK, campaigners have urged the Government to step up with a “huge boost” to nature and conserve threatened species from skylarks and small blue butterflies to bees, hedgehogs and wildcats.

The calls come as a UN-backed global assessment of the state of nature, the most comprehensive of its kind, is expected to warn that a million species face extinction and damage to the natural world threatens humanity.

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) is publishing the report on Monday.

The 1,800-page scientific study, which has taken three years and drew on thousands of pieces of evidence, will warn of species extinctions, wildlife declines, habitat loss and damage to natural services.

Almost 600 conservation experts have signed a “Call4Nature” open letter initiated by wildlife charity WWF which is being published in national newspapers around the world ahead of the publication of the report.

Among those signing up to the call include wildlife campaigner Jane Goodall, television presenter Chris Packham, TV chef and campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and French actress Juliette Binoche.