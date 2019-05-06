Israel army and Gaza fighting stops after weekend two Palestinian mothers and two babies killed

Intense fighting between the Israeli army and Gaza militants has come to a halt after two pregnant Palestinian mothers and two babies were killed.

While there has been no official cease-fire announcement from either side, protective restrictions have been lifted in southern Israel and Hamas’ radio station reported a pause in fighting.

Palestinian medical officials reported 23 deaths, including at least nine militants as well as two pregnant women and two babies.

Four Israelis also were killed from incoming fire, the first Israeli fatalities from rocket fire since the 50-day war in 2014.