Man held in abduction probe after boy found in car boot

A man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction after a 14-year-old boy was found in the boot of a car that was pursed by gardai.

The suspect, in his 20s, was apprehended in Finglas, north-west Dublin, on Monday evening.

The incident unfolded when gardai on patrol in the area observed and attempted to stop a suspicious car.

The driver failed to stop and the car was followed by gardai to Kippure Park where it was abandoned.

The occupants of the car fled the scene and gardai pursued them on foot.

The man was detained and the teenager was discovered in the boot of the abandoned vehicle.

The suspect was taken to Finglas Garda Station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.