Migration powers should be devolved to Scotland, think tank claims

Control over migration should be devolved at least in part to Scotland through initiatives such as “regional visas”, a think tank has recommended.

In its Future of Europe report, the Scottish Centre for European Relations (SCER) has made a series of recommendations for Scotland, the UK and EU.

One significant change recommended is devolving migration policy to Scotland, at least in part.

The report suggests this could be achieved through “regional visas” or Scottish national insurance numbers.

The EU is recommended to consider having a more open migration policy and holding a Europe-wide debate on the issue, while among the UK recommendations include ending the hostile environment policy on immigration.

Further recommendations for Scotland include creating a clear overarching European strategy involving ramping up its soft power and its ability to contribute to debates on industry and trade.