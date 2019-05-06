Police searching for Joseph McCann make arrest after 'finding suspect in tree'

Joseph McCann is wanted in connection with three rapes. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police hunting fugitive Joseph McCann over three rapes have reportedly arrested a man after a stand-off with officers overnight. The suspect reportedly climbed a tree and refused to come down when cornered by police in a rural location near Congleton late on Sunday. Negotiators along with paramedics were deployed to the scene and the man was eventually taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning. The Cheshire town became the focus of a nationwide manhunt for the “extremely dangerous” McCann when two women were forced into a car at around 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

The vehicle made off after it was spotted and pursued by officers, before it hit another car and the driver fled. Police said the women had been left “extremely shaken” as a result of their ordeal but were unhurt. Cheshire Constabulary later said officers had tracked down a man wanted in connection with the abductions. BBC News reported that the suspect was in a tree on Smithy Lane, a country road just outside the town.

