Meghan and Harry's royal baby on its way as Duchess of Sussex goes into labour

The royal baby is on its way. Credit: PA

The royal baby is on its way after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour. On Monday afternoon, the palace released a statement saying: “The duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. "The Duke of Sussex was by her Royal Highness’ side. An announcement will be made soon.”

The world has watched and waited for days as the due date - believed to be last weekend - came and went. The baby will be seventh inline to the throne and the Queen's eighth grandchild.

Why is news of the birth private?

The royal baby's birth will be a private affair so the family can celebrate together first. Credit: PA

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed any plans around the royal baby’s birth will be kept private to give them a chance to celebrate as a family first. It means they will not follow in the footsteps of other senior royals and have the baby at London’s famous Lindo Wing. Harry and Meghan's first child was believed to be due last weekend. If they have chosen a maternity ward, the Palace will try not to reveal it until some time after the birth, if at all. If they have chosen to have the baby at home, we would not be told in advance.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, the location of Harry and Meghan's new Household, said: “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.” Prince Harry was due to visit the Amsterdam but cancelled the trip for logistical reasons. Plans to mark the one-year anniversary until the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague on Thursday - which were not cancelled - have now been called off as well.

How and where were other royal babies introduced to the public?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with newborn Prince George. Credit: PA

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all made their first public appearances on the steps of the Lindo wing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their three children to a bank of photographers and cameras outside St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. Future king Prince George weighed 8lb 6oz when he was born in 2013, and the duke and the duchess said in a statement that they “could not be happier”. George was first seen on the steps of the Lindo Wing, wrapped in a white shawl. Here are some of the royal baby debuts in pictures.

For how long will Meghan be in labour?

The Duchess of Sussex is soon to meet her baby. Credit: PA