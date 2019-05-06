Royal correspondent lost for words during live TV broadcast

The BBC stalwart, who has covered the royal family for years, asked for time to “collect my thoughts” during a piece to camera outside Buckingham Palace marking the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, before giving up altogether.

Showbiz colleagues have pledged their support for veteran royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell after he became lost for words and was forced to hand back to the BBC News At Ten studio during a live broadcast.

Paul Royall, the BBC News at Ten editor, later said Mr Witchell was “lost for words” and moved to allay concerns about his health.

He said: “For those asking about Nick Witchell – he’s absolutely fine.

“Highly unusually for Nick he lost his train of thought on the #BBCNewsTen and decided to hand back to the studio.

“This can happen sometimes even to the most experienced and respected in busy live news broadcasting.”

Mr Witchell began trending on Twitter after the incident.

Addressing viewers during the ill-fated segment, the journalist said: “Now what of their son, baby Sussex, no name for him so far. The first Anglo-American birth in the British royal family, uh, now we know, of course, that uh …

“Excuse me, just let me just collect my thoughts.

“The first Anglo-American birth in the British royal family, and it is … it is certain, of course …

“I’m so sorry, let me just once again, uh, hand back to you, Ben.”