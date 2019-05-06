UK Weather Forecast: A band of showery rain slowly moving southwards across central areas.

Today:Northern Scotland will feel cold with a few wintry showers. A separate band of showers will move from southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England into central and eastern England. Wales and southern England will stay dry with sunny spells.

Tonight:A few showers will continue into the evening but most areas will have a dry, but cloudier and less cold night than recently with frost confined to northern rural areas.

Tuesday:Showers will be more pervasive, particularly in the north, but most areas will have dry sunny spells too. In western Scotland and the far south of England sunshine will dominate.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Wet and windy weather will arrive from the southwest into Wednesday, followed by heavy and perhaps thundery showers which will continue into Thursday and Friday in many places.