Charles and Camilla head for tour of Germany

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to begin a four-day tour of Germany on Tuesday.

At the request of the British government, Charles and Camilla will travel to Berlin, Leipzig and Munich to highlight the UK and Germany’s shared history and cultural connections.

On the first day of their tour, the prince and the duchess will be greeted in Berlin by Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Germany, Sir Sebastian Wood, and his wife Lady Caroline Wood at Berlin Tegel Airport.

To mark their arrival in the capital, there will also be a Guard of Honour from the country’s Federal Defence Forces.