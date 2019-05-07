Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into life with new baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family of three after welcoming their baby – and now expectation is growing about their son’s name. Harry announced to the world on Monday his wife had given birth to a boy and could not hide his happiness at becoming a father for the first time, to a baby he said was “absolutely to-die-for”. The infant is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the royal family in centuries, and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

Asked about a name for his son Harry said on Monday: “Still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it.” Arthur is the favourite with many of the bookies – a traditional royal moniker that features among the middle names of the baby’s grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and his uncle the Duke of Cambridge. The seventh in line to the throne baby boy – an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh – arrived at 5.26am on Monday, weighing 7lb 3oz. The as-yet-unnamed infant was believed to have been born in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage – the Sussexes’ home on the Windsor Estate. But the Daily Mail reported that Meghan had her son at a London hospital, possibly The Portland. A spokeswoman for the hospital said: “We are unable to confirm speculation about individuals who may or may not have been cared for at The Portland Hospital.” In his announcement, Harry said on Monday: “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. “It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Credit: PA Graphics

He went on to say: “As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.” The duke was at his wife’s side during the birth and he later confessed he had only had a few hours’ sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour. The couple are due to present their newborn to the world during a photocall that is likely to take place on Wednesday, allowing mother and baby a few days to recover. And they are expected to receive visits from family and friends this week to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

