Free movement demanded for UK musicians in post-Brexit Europe

Musicians have called for the Government to preserve their freedom of movement in a post-Brexit Europe.

Around half of performers in the UK’s multibillion-pound music industry have been negatively impacted by Brexit, according to a new report.

A professional body representing the nation’s musicians has called for the Government to specifically preserve their freedom of movement, or create a special visa for roving talents.

It has been claimed that UK bands, singers and orchestras depend for their livelihoods on European travel for gigs and festivals.

Even the ivory in pianos could face restrictions after Brexit, it has been claimed.

The Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) said: “The Government must ensure that free movement rights are maintained for musicians.”

A report by the ISM shows around 50% of surveyed musicians have suffered negative effects from Brexit, with 65% saying difficulty travelling to EU countries was the biggest concern.

The difficulties with securing visas for European touring could hit the wallets of UK performers, and have a knock-on effect on the economy overall, it has been claimed.