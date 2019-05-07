- ITV Report
-
Game of Thrones' coffee cup blunder and six other film fails
It's created almost as much buzz as the show itself: the Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe.
Fans of the hit TV series have delighted in sharing images of the disposable cup set on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen during the penultimate episode.
The cup is now so famous it has its own Twitter account and HBO, the maker of Game of Thrones has admitted to its mistake.
TV and film is littered with mistakes, from extras wandering across the back of scenes to sound booms dropping into shot, from futuristic products appearing in period dramas to wrecked cars miraculously repairing themselves between shots.
Here's six of the best...
Gladiator - gas canister in the back of a chariot.
As chariots surround Russell Crowe and his buddies in the centre of the amphitheatre, the gladiators fight back, wrecking one chariot which cartwheels over, revealing a gas canister in the back.
Commando - Arnie wrecks a car and repairs it again
Arnold Schwarzenneger is chasing a bad guy whose gang has kidnapped his daughter.
He runs him off the road and the gleaming Porsche 911 is wrecked... only to be righted by Arnie apparently without a scratch as he sets off to chase the next lead.
Star Wars - Stormtrooper hits his head
They're feared across the galaxy but at least one Stormtrooper sparks nothing but sniggers.
As a trio of Stormtroopers enter a control room in Star Wars: A New Hope, one of them forgets to duck, bashing his head on the door frame.
Downton Abbey - the forgotten water bottle
ITV's hugely popular period drama Downton Abbey featured the trials and tribulations of an aristocratic household in the early 20th century.
So it was a little odd to see a publicity shot of Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and his daughter Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) posing in front a fire place with a plastic water bottle on the mantelpiece.
Back to the Future - a guitar from the future
When Marty McFly plays guitar at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance he's strumming a Gibson ES-345.
The film is set in 1954, however, four years before that particular guitar was introduced.
Dallas Buyers Club - lost Lamborghini
Despite being set in the 1980s, the Oscar-winning movie features a scene with Matthew McConaughey sitting in an office with a poster of a Lamborghini Aventador on the wall behind him.
That Lamborghini didn't hit the roads until 2011.